Disney reveals latest Marvel Studios series and specials coming to Disney+

Disney+ has unveiled a raft of updates on upcoming Marvel Studios series and specials.

As part of it's 'Disney Plus Day', Disney has shared all on what's to come from Marvel over the coming months (and years!)

Here are some of the highlights...

Hawkeye (Streaming from 24 November) is set in post-blip New York City where Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with 22-year-old skilled archer Kate Bishop to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The series stars Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton and newcomer Alaqua Cox.

Moon Knight (Streaming in 2022), a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.

She-Hulk (Streaming in 2022) will feature Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. “She-Hulk” will welcome a host of Marvel characters to the series, including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth.

Ms. Marvel (Streaming summer 2022) introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers—and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel.

You can get a first look at the new series by watching Marvel Studios' 2021 Disney+ Day Special, now streaming on Disney+

Further new Marvel Studios shows coming to Disney+ are:

Echo: a series starring Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, who will be introduced in Hawkeye.

Ironheart: a series starring Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armour since Iron Man.

Agatha: House of Harkness: a series starring Kathryn Hahn as her character from WandaVision.

Secret Invasion: a series starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in “Captain Marvel.” The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: a special written and directed by “Guardians of the Galaxy” veteran James Gunn.

X-MEN ‘97: an animated series from Marvel Studios that explores new stories in the iconic ‘90s timeline of the original series.

What If…? (Season 2): the second season of the fan-favorite animated series. After enlisting the Guardians of the Multiverse to stop Infinity Ultron, The Watcher returns in Season 2 of “What If...?” to meet new heroes and explore more strange new worlds in the MCU’s ever-expanding Multiverse.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year: an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

I Am Groot: a series of original shorts exploring Baby Groot’s glory days growing up, and getting into trouble, among the stars.

Marvel Zombies: an animated series from Marvel Studios that reimagines the Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge.