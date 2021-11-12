The Lost Symbol UK release date confirmed as series comes to Sky and NOW

A UK release date for Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol has been confirmed.

The 10-part drama is based on Dan Brown’s international bestselling thriller of the same name.

UK viewers will be able to watch online and on TV on 18 November on Sky Max at 9PM and streaming service NOW.

The Lost Symbol follows the early adventures of young Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

The show stars Ashley Zukerman, Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez, Eddie Izzard and Beau Knapp.

In the US the show is currently streaming on Peacock.

For now, watch a first trailer below!

