Dinnerladies, Keeping Up Appearances & This Life come to BBC iPlayer

BBC has announced more classic comedy and drama series will be coming to BBC iPlayer

90s classics dinnerladies, Keeping Up Appearances and This Life all will be available to watch online in full over the coming weeks.

First to be released is dinnerladies with every episode available right now.

Created, written, co-produced and starring national treasure Victoria Wood, dinnerladies is set in the canteen of Manchester based factory HWD Components, and follows the lives of its caterers and regular customers.

The sitcom - which aired for two series between 1998 and 2000 - features Julie Walters, Celia Imrie, Thelma Barlow, Maxine Peake and Anne Reid on its cast.

From Tuesday, 16 November all five series of Keeping Up Appearances will be available with Patricia Routledge and Clive Swift as the famous social-climber Hyacinth Bucket and her long-suffering husband Richard.

Finally, both series and a ten years later special of This Life will be streaming from Tuesday, 30 November. Starring Amita Dhiri, Andrew Lincoln, Daniela Nardini, Jack Davenport and Jason Hughes, the programme charted the careers and personal lives of five old college friends who wind up sharing a house together as young lawyers in the 90s.

Dan McGolpin, director, iPlayer and channels, said: "BBC iPlayer has more choice than ever and alongside many of this year’s biggest hits we’re adding these star-studded nineties classics. We’ve got something for everyone, whether you want to binge on a much-loved programme or discover something new."

The new additions join other 90s favourites on BBC iPlayer including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, One Foot in the Grave, The Thin Blue Line, Absolutely Fabulous and The Vicar of Dibley.

Also currently streaming are Showtrial, Ridley Road, The Trick, The North Water and Vigil, comedies The Outlaws, Bump, The Cleaner and Alma’s Not Normal and documentaries like The Mating Game, Universe and Blair & Brown: The New Labour Revolution.