I Like The Way U Move will return to BBC Three for a second season, it's been announced.

The dating and dancing series, hosted by Jamie Laing and Kaelynn 'KK' Harris, launched on BBC iPlayer this Sunday.

From the team behind multi-award winning Strictly Come Dancing, the new dating reality series for BBC Three sees single professional dancers and rookie non-dancers compete to find a connection both on and off the dance floor.

A second series has now been confirmed with applications open for single professional dancers and single rookies who want to find love. To apply, head to: www.bbc.co.uk/ilikethewayumove

Fiona Campbell, Controller, BBC Three, said today: "I Like The Way U Move is such an inclusive series with huge ambition and spectacular dances. It’s an original take on the dating show and we’re really behind it so we wanted to show our commitment to the format with this recommission.

"It has all the ingredients and potential to be a hit for BBC Three and we hope audiences are getting stuck into the series that has just landed on iPlayer."

Suzy Lamb, Managing Director, BBC Studios, added: "BBC studios are thrilled to be making a second series of I Like The Way U Move for BBC three. It’s such a fresh, fun fusion of reality dating and dance and the team can’t wait to find our new cast of pro dancers and rookies."

More information about series two will be revealed in due course.

For now, series one of I Like The Way U Move is available to stream on BBC iPlayer here.