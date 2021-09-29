Disney+ has announced the release date of its upcoming new series The Book of Boba Fett.

The new Lucasfilm series teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian will drop on the streaming service in the UK and worldwide on Wednesday, 29 December.

A teaser shares: "The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

Picture: Courtesy of Disney