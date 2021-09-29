The Mysterious Benedict Society season 2 confirmed for Disney+

The Mysterious Benedict Society will return to Disney+ for a second season, it's been confirmed.

Based on the best-selling book series by Trenton Lee Stewart, the series follows four gifted orphans who are recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict.

Created and written by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay with Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavin as showrunners, The Mysterious Benedict Society first debuted in June 2021 on Disney+.

Tony Hale stars in dual roles as twin brothers Mr. Benedict and Mr. Curtain, the series' protagonist, and antagonist, respectively.

Hale said: "This show has been an absolute thrill to work on and I’m so thankful to the fans and Disney for the opportunity to keep telling this incredible story."

Further casting includes Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst, Gia Sandhu, Seth B. Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho and Marta Kessler.

The second season will begin production in early 2022 with a release date to be announced.

Hay, Manfredi, Slavkin and Swimmer said: "We're thrilled to have the opportunity to continue our journey into Trenton Lee Stewart’s witty, warm and wonderful world in a second season of ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society.’

"This has already been such a special experience, thanks to our remarkable cast and collaborators. The belief that 20th Television and Disney+ have shown in our show and their commitment to its values of kindness, empathy and the celebration of different ways of being make this all very much a joy."

Season two will pick up as the team of four intrepid orphans reunite a year after their first mission, when they were assembled by Mr. Benedict and his cohorts to foil the nefarious Emergency created by Benedict’s twin brother Dr L.D. Curtain.

Now they must embark on a perilous journey, relying on wits, intellect, and empathy to try to stop Curtain as he shifts to a new strategy with global implications.

You can watch the first season of the show on Disney+ here.