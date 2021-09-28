Free Guy Disney+ UK release date confirmed as Ryan Reynolds film streams online

Disney+ has announced that Free Guy will be streaming in the UK from September.

The hit movie starring Ryan Reynolds will be available for all Disney+ subscribers to watch online from 29 September.

In Free Guy, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself.

Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.

Alongside Ryan Reynolds, the cast features Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi.

Free Guy is directed by Shawn Levy from a screenplay by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn and a story by Lieberman.

Alongside the movie's release on Disney+, Free Guy will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD October 4. You can pre-order Free Guy on DVD, Blu-Ray and 4K here

Alongside the film, the release will include never-before-seen bonus material including two deleted scenes, an extended scene, gag-reel and making-of featurettes.

Bonus features include Dude vs Guy where Ryan Reynolds, director Shawn Levy and the creative and stunt teams reveal the innovative process of creating Free Guy’s ultimate showdown between Guy and the wildly amped-up, spray-tanned, frosted-tipped version of himself known as Dude.

And in Creating Molotovgirl, Jodie Comer transforms from a brilliant programmer to her fierce avatar in Free Guy. Watch as the award-winning action star and filmmakers deconstruct the conceptualization, evolution and execution of bringing Molotovgirl to life.