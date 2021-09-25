Netflix confirm Sex Education will return for season 4

Sex Education will be back for season 4, Netflix has officially announced.

The hit series first premiered in 2019 and just dropped its third season.

And now Netflix has confirmed a fourth outing is on its way with the news revealed at this weekend's Netflix Tudum fan event.

There's no other news to share yet including casting or a release date.

For now, you can watch season 3 and the previous two series on Netflix here.

A teaser for the latest eight-episode season shares: "It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way.

"Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms.

"Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff."

Sex Education is about Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean. In season 1 Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley set-up a sex clinic at school to capitalise on his intuitive talent for sex advice.

In season 2, as a late bloomer Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve. Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.

The cast features Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn, Gillian Anderson as Dr Jean F. Milburn, Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong, Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley and Connor Swindells as Adam Groff

Further cast are Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti, Alistair Petrie as Mr Groff, Mimi Keene as Ruby Matthews, Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs, Chaneil Kular as Anwar, including Anne-Marie Duff as Erin Wiley, Sami Outalbali as Rahim, Chinenye Ezeudu as Vivienne "Viv" Odusanya , George Robinson as Isaac, Patricia Allison as Ola and Tanya Reynolds as Lily.

New cast for season 3 were Jason Isaacs as Peter and Dua Saleh as Cal.

