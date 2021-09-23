Tiger King season 2 is officially coming to Netflix in 2021!

Netflix has announced a second season of Tiger King is to drop later this year.

The global hit Tiger King, which attracted 64 million households in the first four weeks after its March 2020 premiere, will return to Netflix for more madness and mayhem.

Netflix tweeted: "Tiger King is coming back this year — and Season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1!"

A release date is to be confirmed beyond sometime in 2021 - for now you can catch up with the first season on Netflix here.

Tiger King 2 is one of five new upcoming documentaries coming to Netflix announced today.

Also coming to the streaming service is The Tinder Swindler (Released in February 2022) which tells the jaw-dropping story of a prolific conman who posed as a billionaire playboy on Tinder, and the women who set out to bring him down.

In Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King (Released in 2022), follow a group of investors turned sleuths as they try to unlock the suspicious death of cryptocurrency multimillionaire Gerry Cotten and the missing $250 million they believe he stole from them.

And Bad Vegan (Released in 2022) sees Celebrity restaurateur Sarma Melngailis become the 'Vegan Fugitive' when she’s conned out of millions by a man who convinces her that he can expand her food empire and make her beloved pit bull immortal - as long as she never questions his increasingly bizarre requests.

Finally, The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman is due for release in January 2022.

From the acclaimed filmmakers behind The Imposter, this three-part series tells the jaw-dropping story of one of the world's most audacious conmen who was convicted in 2005 for stealing fortunes and destroying multiple lives. But now, in an incredible twist, the story reaches into the present day, with a desperate family who fear for their mother's safety.

