Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings will come to Disney+ in November, it's been announced.

The hit Marvel Studios film will be available to stream on Disney+ on Friday, 12 November in the UK and worldwide.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu in the title role with Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley and Tony Leung.

The film follows Shang-Chi, who must face the past he thought he left behind and confront his father, leader of the dangerous Ten Rings organization

The online premiere will be a part of Disney's new Disney+ Day which will also feature Jungle Cruise becoming available to all subscribers.

Further new premieres confirmed for 12 November include new Disney+ Original movie Home Sweet Home Alone, a reimagining of the popular holiday franchise, plus Olaf Presents, which sees Frozen’s beloved snowman retelling several classic Disney tales as only he can.

There will also be new animated short film Ciao Alberto from Pixar, featuring characters from this summer’s animated hit breakout film Luca, a new short from The Simpsons, season 2 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum and new original series Dopesick starring Michael Keaton.

Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company said: "The inaugural Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company.

"This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses."

Picture: Disney