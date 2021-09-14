Luther movie coming to Netflix with Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis

Idris Elba is to reprise his role as Luther for a new feature film at Netflix.

Created by Neil Cross, Luther ran for five series on BBC One between 2010 and 2019.

The new movie will be a continuation of the series with Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) and Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings trilogy, War for the Planet of the Apes) joining Idris Elba in the titular role of DCI John Luther.

Exact plot details are being kept under wraps but it's been teased that Serkis will appear as the movie's villain while Erivo plays the role of Luther's mystery nemesis.

A release date is to be announced.

The Luther movie has been long rumoured ever since the TV series last aired.

Speaking previously about working on the film, creator and writer Neil Cross told the Radio Times: "I think the thing with Luther is never to rule out anything. All we’ve ever wanted to do is, within the parameters that we’re given, make the best possible show.

“What we’ve been able to do [with the movie] – having delivered every episode of Luther on budgets which are comically small – is to have a wider canvas and a bigger budget to tell the kind of stories that we we’ve always wanted to be able to tell. And we’ve really been given the opportunity – while staying entirely true.

"I mean, Idris and I have shared this character for more than 10 years. And the key aspect of this whole conversation is primarily, how do we stay true to Luther?"

Meanwhile in 2019, Elba told EW he felt a Luther movie would prove a hit.

He said: "The last few seasons have been more like mini-movies, and film allows us to now have more dramatic pin points moments that are slightly more compressed and it’s a bigger but smaller dose of Luther."

For now you can watch the five TV series of Luther on BBC iPlayer here.

