The Circle season 5 release date as Netflix show returns with new twist

Season 5 of The Circle is coming to Netflix with a brand new twist.

After the fourth season of The Circle dropped in the Spring we won’t have to wait long for more.

Netflix has announced that new episodes of The Circle will drop on Wednesday, 28 December 2022.

Titled The Circle: Singles, the fifth season will drop a new twist with all the contestants claiming to be single.

Netflix shared: “Some of these competitors will be telling the truth, and others will be strategically catfishing as a singleton, all in the hopes of winning Season 5’s cash prize.

“You can expect more flirting, more drama and lots of surprises as these singles battle it out to be named top influencer.”

All episodes of the first four seasons are currently available to stream online here.

The show follows the same format as the original British series with contestants residing in individual apartments. They can only communicate with each other via a unique social media platform.

Free to be whoever they want the challenge is to be named the most popular player by their rival competitors.

The players chosen as the least popular in regular ratings will be blocked from The Circle and eliminated from the show.

Contestants may opt to play simply as themselves or decide to change certain things or even take on a catfish persona in order to deceive their competitors.

In the latest season of the Netflix version of the show, the winner will walk away with a $150,000 cash prize.

The Netflix series welcomes contestants from the UK, Ireland, US and Canada.

It follows Channel 4 axing the UK version of The Circle in 2021.

Meanwhile the past three series of The Circle UK are available on All4 Player here.

The UK version was presented by Emma Willis with voice-over from comic Sophie Willan with a £100,000 cash prize.

Alongside the main series, a one-off Celebrity version aired as part of Stand Up To Cancer.

Those taking part in Celebrity Circle were reality stars Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks, Social media star Saffron Barker, Loose Women stars Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams, Reality star Charlotte Crosby, Radio DJs Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom, Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz, Actress, singer and dancer Denise van Outen, Rapper Lady Leshurr and Blue singer Duncan James