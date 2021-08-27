James May will head to USA for a new Amazon special

James May will head to the USA for a brand new travelogue series on Amazon Prime Video.

Following the success of his special Our Man in Japan, James May: Our Man in the USA will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 2022.

A teaser shares: "James will set off on an epic 4,000-mile fact-finding mission across the United States of America; a land of mountains and bayous, skyscrapers and deserts, a collision of a myriad viewpoints, cultures, and lifestyles.

"Journeying from Cape Cod to Seattle, via New York, Detroit, Nashville, New Orleans, Houston, Santa Fe, Las Vegas, and LA, he’ll put the disappointment of 1776 behind him as he immerses himself completely in the real American way of life to discover its true flavour [sic]."

James said: "I’m setting off with two objectives: To go West, like the settlers and prospectors of old, and not get fat on American breakfasts in the process.

"As a man brought up (raised) on U.S. cop shows and Hollywood films, I still believe that everything in America must be better; from the size of their fridges to the uncanny alignment of their teeth. But is it?”

Dan Grabiner, Head of UK Originals, Amazon Studios said: “Exhilarating as James exploring his own kitchen is, we are thrilled to be getting Our Man back on the road for another adventure.

"Our Man in Japan’s anti-travelogue approach was a hit with Prime Video audiences, and we are so excited to finally be able to re-assemble this brilliant team for their next journey.”

The series will reunite the team behind the first series, including BAFTA-nominated series director Tom Whitter (James May’s Toy Stories, Cars of the People) and executive producer Will Daws (James May’s Toy Stories, Amazing Spaces).

James May: Our Man in Japan is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video here.