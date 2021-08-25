New Netflix dating show Dated and Related will see siblings help each other find love

Siblings will help each other find love in a new Netflix dating show.

Dated and Related is one of three new reality shows coming to the streaming platform.

Netflix tease: "Imagine having to think about your sibling dating - how they flirt, how they treat their partners, and what their signature moves are.

"In this brand-new reality dating series, pairs of siblings will be seeing each other’s love life up close and personal as they search for ‘the one’ together. Having the person who knows you better than anyone should help you navigate the tricky world of dating.

"But will they act as the ultimate wingman and help you find love? Or scupper your plans and call you out on all your bullsh*t? Either way it might just be Awkward. As. Hell. "

Another show confirmed by the streamer this week is Snowflake Mountain which will see a group of of "clueless kidults who aren’t yet living to their full potential and puts them through their paces at a wilderness survival retreat to try and kickstart them into standing on their own two feet".

Netflix says the cast sent to a "back-to-basics camp" in the Lake District for "a rude awakening to just how pampered their lives have been so far" with a cash prize on offer for the winner.

"There’s no running water, no parents to wait on them, and, worst of all, no Wi-Fi. But, by connecting to nature, they’ll learn to graduate as fully-functioning adults," add the streamer.

The third new reality show is Dance Monsters. described as "a large-scale dancing competition with a monster twist, giving a colourful global stage to people passionate about dance, as they compete in a way they’ve never been able to before".

Netflix share: "Through the power of VFX, live motion capture and facial recognition, competitors will transform into loveable and fantastical dance monsters that come to life in front of an expert panel of judges and a live studio audience.

"It’s hugely ambitious, with a heartfelt journey at its core as we see what happens when you really can dance like no one’s watching. For their time on stage they get to escape reality, become something truly extraordinary and stand out from the crowd."

Release dates for the series are to be confirmed.

