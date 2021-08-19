Hit drama Footballers Wives is to return to screens on streaming service BritBox.

The cult noughties series will launch on BritBox UK later this month with all episodes available to stream from 26 August.

Advertisements

One of the most frequently requested series since BritBox UK’s inception in 2019, alongside the main series will be every episode of spin-off Extra Time.

The series, which followed the fictional Earls Park Football Club, aired for 5 series between 2002 and 2006.

It starred Zöe Lucker, Gillian Taylforth, Suzie Amy, Gary Lucy, Laila Rouass and the late John Forgeham.

Footballer’s Wives are young, rich, beautiful and have everything that money and fame can buy – the designer gear, the palatial homes, the flash cars, the platinum credit cards and the handsome celebrity husbands. They should be having the time of their lives but are actually struggling to keep their marriages intact while their men dazzle the crowds on the pitch and the girls in the nightclubs.

While there's been no word on any new episodes, a revival of the series has long been rumoured.

Advertisements

Speaking in 2018, Gary Lucy said of the show: "It was a fantastic time in my life. I was 21-years-old, I was living the dream at the time and I thoroughly enjoyed it.

"There has been loads of talk about it but would I go back? I'd absolutely love to revisit that at some point but who knows what the future brings."