Models: Street To Catwalk returns to BBC Three for second series

Models: Street To Catwalk is back for a second series on BBC Three from this month.

Series two goes back behind the doors of one of Manchester’s leading modelling agencies, where between them the young hopefuls are trying to avoid being sent to prison, overcoming a brutal knife attack, and grappling with self-doubt.

Models: Street To Catwalk series two will be available to watch online on BBC iPlayer from 8 August and also airs on BBC One Tuesday 17 August at 10:35PM.

Series 2 returns to Nemesis, one of Manchester's leading agencies, under the all-seeing eye of city legend Nigel Martin-Smith, as they search for the next generation of top models.

A teaser shares: "There’s Jordaine, a self-described “short, big-bummed black girl” dreaming of a way out of her low-wage catering job in Huddersfield. She is desperate to do something good in her life, after a troubled childhood which saw police regularly raid her family home. Her first modelling job could see her become the face of a worldwide haircare brand; can she impress with her larger-than-life personality?

"Follow Hal, from Merseyside, as he tries to stay out of prison to keep his modelling hopes alive. Bullied as a kid and desperate for acceptance, he now enters modelling with a more mature mindset, but is he able to put his violent past behind him?

"Can Juan regain his confidence after he’s slashed across the face in a savage knife attack on a night out in the city? He considers drastic measures, going under the knife to cover up his scars. His mum and agency boss Nigel are dead against it, but will he listen?

"Could Kyra be the game-changer that Nemesis is after? A size 18 model with Vitiligo, a condition where patches of skin lose their pigment, the shy teen has overcome much in her life already."

Series 1 is currently available to watch online on BBC iPlayer here.

Fiona Campbell, Controller, BBC Three, said: “It’s fantastic to have Models: Street To Catwalk back once again, with a fascinating glimpse into the new world of fashion modelling. The stories and characters in this second series are so compelling.

“Working with under-represented voices right across the UK and introducing new, untold, stories is something we’re hugely passionate about at BBC Three. Co-commissions with BBC England have been so beneficial to the channel and are so helpful in enabling us to attract new, younger and more diverse audiences to the BBC.”

