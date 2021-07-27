Pose season 3 UK release date confirmed as series returns to BBC Two and iPlayer

Here's how to watch season 3 of Pose on TV and online in the UK.

Pose is a drama spotlighting the legends, icons and ferocious house mothers of New York’s underground ball culture, a movement that first gained notice in the late 1980s.

The third and final outing of the hit series is coming this summer to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Pose season 3 UK release date

All episodes of season 3 of Pose will be available to watch online in the UK on BBC iPlayer from Sunday, 8 August.

Alternatively, episodes will air on TV weekly on BBC Two on Sunday nights from 8 AUgust.

For now you can watch seasons 1 and 2 of Pose on BBC iPlayer here.

Making television history, Pose features the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles, including Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore and Hailie Sahar, who co-star alongside Tony Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Billy Porter, Angel Bismark Curiel, Dyllón Burnside, Sandra Bernhard and Jason Rodriguez.

The Golden Globe-nominated drama also features the largest recurring cast of LGBTQAI actors ever for a scripted series.

A teaser for the final season shares: "It’s now 1994 and ballroom feels like a distant memory for Blanca, who struggles to balance being a mother with being a present partner to her new love and her latest role as a nurse’s aide.

"Meanwhile, as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25 to 44, Pray Tell contends with unexpected health burdens. Elsewhere, the emergence of a vicious new upstart house forces the House of Evangelista members to contend with their legacy."

The cast of season three features Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Evangelista), Billy Porter (Pray Tell), Dominique Jackson (Elektra Abundance Evangelista), Indya Moore (Angel Evangelista), Hailie Sahar (Lulu Ferocity), Angel Bismark Curiel (Lil Papi Evangelista), Dyllón Burnside (Ricky Evangelista), Sandra Bernhard (Nurse Judy) and Jason A. Rodriguez (Lemar Khan).