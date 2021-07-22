Billie Eilish cinematic concert to stream on Disney+ from September

Disney+ has announced a special Billie Eilish 'cinematic concert experience' will stream from September.

Filmed at the iconic Hollywood Bowl with Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic the special will include all songs from Eilish's new album performer in order

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne, Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles will debut in the UK and across the world on Friday, 3 September.

The special will also include animated elements, taking viewers on a dreamlike journey through Billie’s hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops.

The concert will feature FINNEAS, the Los Angeles Children's Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, and world renowned Brazilian guitarist, Romero Lubambo, with Orchestra Arrangements by David Campbell.

Billie Eilish said: "Disney is incredibly iconic, so to collaborate on something like this is a huge honor. To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is so exciting to me. I hope you love it."

Director Robert Rodriguez added: "We are all huge admirers of Billie and Finneas here in our household. They are such impressive, world class talents that it’s a real honour to work with them on this film.

"The way the narrative story and animated pieces weave through her incredible concert performance, makes this a spectacular event that is truly unique."

Added Michael Paull, president Disney+ and ESPN+: "Billie has captivated fans around the world with her soulful voice and raw, honest lyrics, and we are proud to bring this incredibly cinematic and unique concert experience to Disney+."

Billie Eilish's new album Happier Than Ever will drop on 30 July.