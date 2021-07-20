New music series McCartney 3,2,1 to premiere on Disney+ in August

Disney+ has unveiled the release date for new original music documentary series McCartney 3,2,1.

The six-episode music series features intimate and revealing examinations of musical history from two living legends, Paul McCartney and super producer Rick Rubin, and hails from Endeavor Content.

The series will drop on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland from Wednesday, 25 August.

Disney share: "In the series, Paul McCartney sits down for a rare, in-depth, one on one with legendary producer Rick Rubin to discuss his groundbreaking work with The Beatles, the emblematic 70s arena rock of Wings and his 50-plus years as a solo artist.

"In this six-episode series that explores music and creativity in a unique and revelatory manner, join Paul and Rick for an intimate conversation about the songwriting, influences, and personal relationships that informed the iconic songs that have served as the soundtracks of our lives.

"Since writing his first song at the age of 14, Paul McCartney’s career has been impossibly prolific and singularly influential. In the 1960s, McCartney changed the world forever with The Beatles. He didn’t stop there and has continued to push boundaries as a solo artist, then with Wings, and also collaborating with numerous world-renowned artists.

"He has received 18 GRAMMYS® and in 1997 was knighted by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for his services to music. His most recent album, “McCartney III,” was No. 1 in the U.K. Official Charts as well as No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Top Album Sales Chart upon release in December 2020. McCartney is a dedicated philanthropist, passionately advocating for many causes including animal rights and environmental issues."

