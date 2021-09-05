Red Notice UK release date, cast and trailer from Netflix movie

Red Notice starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds is coming to Netflix.

Red Notice will be a globetrotting action-thriller centered around the pursuit of the most wanted art thief in the world.

A teaser of the film shares: "An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted.

"But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler and two rival criminals, there’s no telling what will happen."

Red Notice UK Netflix release date

Red Notice will be released on Netflix on Friday, 12 November 2021 at 8AM UK time.

The film will be available to stream via Netflix UK here.

For now, you can watch the first trailer in the video below...

Who's on the cast?

The cast will feature Dwayne Johnson (Skyscraper, Jumanji: The Next Level) as FBI agent John Hartley with Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as Sarah Black and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) as Nolan Booth.

Further casting includes Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopoulos.

The movie is directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Skyscraper, Central Intelligence).

Scott Stuber, head of Netflix said: "Rawson wrote a spectacular globetrotting action-adventure film. We can’t wait to bring this story and this Dream Team of movie stars, Dwayne, Ryan and Gal, to audiences around the world."

Picture Credit: Frank Masi/NETFLIX © 2021

