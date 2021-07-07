Too Hot To Handle season 3 release date and first details

Too Hot To Handle will return to Netflix for a third season, it's been confirmed.

First debuting last year, Too Hot To Handle is the world's hottest no dating dating show.

Advertisements

The show recently returned with its second season - together with the show's host, virtual assistant Lana.

And for fans of the show there's good news, with a third outing on the way.

Too Hot To Handle season 3 release date

Season 3 of Too Hot To Handle was previously announced alongside the second season in January 2021.

While there's no confirmed release date yet for season 3, it's already been filmed with seasons 2 and 3 shot back to back earlier this year.

Netflix's VP of unscripted and documentary series, Brandon Riegg said: "Netflix members around the world fell in love with the hilarious antics of season one, and now fans won’t have to wait long to see our new contestants try (and fail) to follow Lana’s strict rules with plenty of twists and surprises along the way."

For now you can watch seasons 1 and 2 of Too Hot To Handle on Netflix here.

Advertisements

With a $100,000 (£80,000) cash prize on offer, the aim of the game is simple: All everyone needs to do is keep their hands off one another.

Anyone who dares to break the rules of no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind will see the prize money and face elimination.

Season 2 of Too Hot To Handle has ten episodes with the first four dropping on Netflix on 23 June. The remaining six episodes followed a week later on 30 June.

The Too Hot To Handle season 2 cast was previously revealed ahead of its debut on Netflix.

Advertisements

The second season saw the prize fund end with $55,000 while the first saw a final prize of $75,000.

The show is narrated by Desiree Burch.