Succession season 3 is on its way - here's all you need to know.

Season 3 of the hit series will come to Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in the UK.

The third season will be released autumn 2021 with an exact release date to be announced.

For now you can watch the first trailer below...

A teaser for season 2 shares: "Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy begins Season 3 in a perilous position.

"Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war."

Returning Season 3 cast includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter and James Cromwell. Additional cast includes Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody and Hope Davis.

For now Seasons 1-2 are available to catch up now on Sky On-Demand and NOW.