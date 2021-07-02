Gossip Girl reboot and past series coming to BBC iPlayer in the UK

Gossip Girl is coming to BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Every episode of the original series together with the upcoming new reboot will stream online in the UK.

Episodes of the new series will also air on BBC One.

The show will be available later in 2021 with an exact release date to be announced.

The Gossip Girl reboot explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.

Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, the new series of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark.

The series is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage.

The reboot stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith.

Gossip Girl originally ran for six seasons between 2007 and 2012 with a cast starring Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford , Taylor Momsen, Ed Westwick, Kelly Rutherford and Matthew Settle.

Dan McGolpin, Director, BBC iPlayer and Channels said: “The BBC has a rich track record of acquiring some of the best content from around the world to complement our original commissions and we are delighted to be reacquainting existing fans and introducing new viewers to the iconic world of Gossip Girl on BBC iPlayer.

"The original series defined an era and we cannot wait for everyone to see the new series with its exciting new generation.”