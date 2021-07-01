Hard Cell: Catherine Tate to star in new Netflix comedy series

Catherine Tate is to star in a brand new Netflix comedy series.

Hard Cell is a six-part series which will come to the streaming service in 2022.

Written and directed by Catherine Tate, the comedy set in a women’s prison.

Tate will be seen playing multiple characters as a documentary crew follows the inmates and staff of HMP Woldsley capturing the penal system at its brutal humorous best.

Executive producer Kristian Smith said: “We cannot wait to show audiences on Netflix the inside of HMP Woldsley, our fictional prison occupied by the fantastic creations of Catherine Tate.

"This series is funny and touching all at once, revealing what life might be like in a British women's correctional facility.”

Catherine Tate added: “Exciting aint it? Exciiiiiiiiiiiting!!!”

Catherine Tate rose to fame with her award-winning BBC comedy series The Catherine Tate Show which originally aired between 2004 and 2007 and its spin-off Catherine Tate's Nan between 2009 and 2015. The actress has also appeared on Doctor Who and the American version of The Office.

Hard Cell will film later this year to be released in 2022.

Picture: Netflix