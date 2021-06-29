Michael Sheen and David Tennant return for Good Omens season 2

Michael Sheen and David Tennant will be back for a second season of Good Omens, its been confirmed.

Good Omens is based on the well-loved and internationally bestselling novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett.

Sheen stars as the somewhat fussy angel and rare-book dealer Aziraphale while Tennant plays his opposite number, the fast living demon Crowley.

Season one aired in 2019 on Amazon Prime Video as well as BBC Two. Season two will run for six episodes and begin filming later this year with a release date to be announced.

A synopsis of the second outing shares: "The new season will explore storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley.

"Having been on Earth since The Beginning and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery."

Gaiman, who writes and produces, said: "It’s thirty-one years since Good Omens was published, which means it’s thirty-two years since Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention, and plotted the sequel.

"I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens — that’s where our angels came from. Terry’s not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with ‘Good Omens,’ and where the story went next."

Sheen said: "Personally I’m against it, but the world isn’t going to just save itself, is it. If David and I can manage to not fall out too badly this time it may even have a chance of getting finished."

Tennant added: "The return of ‘Good Omens’ is great news for me, personally. As I get to work with Michael again, and I get to say Neil’s wonderful words once more. It’s probably less good for the universe as it almost certainly means there will be some fresh existential threat to its existence to deal with, but, you know – swings and roundabouts."