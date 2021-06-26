Schmigadoon! release date, cast and trailer from new musical Apple TV+ series

Musical comedy series Schmigadoon! is coming to Apple TV+ - here's all you need to know.

Taking its name from Broadway musical Brigadoon, is a parody of iconic Golden Age musicals which follows a couple who discover a town where the residents act as if they live in a 1940s musical.

Advertisements

The series stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as couple Melissa and Josh who are on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover a magical town. They then learn that they can’t leave until they find 'true love'.

The all star cast also features Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski and Ann Harada while Martin Short guest stars.

Schmigadoon! release date

Schmigadoon! will drop its first two episodes on Friday, 16 July 2021 in the UK and worldwide.

New episodes will then be released weekly every Friday with six episodes in the season.

For now you can watch the first trailer below...

The show has been created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio. Paul serves as showrunner, and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Barry Sonnenfeld directs and executive produces.

Advertisements

You can sign up for Apple TV+ here. Subscriptions cost £4.99 a month with a 7-day free trial

Picture: Apple TV+