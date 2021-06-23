The Watch is to air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

The high-concept drama is inspired by characters from the Discworld series of fantasy novels by Sir Terry Pratchett.

The Watch follows an unlikely group, The City Watch, who are forced to find the guts to save the world, surprising even themselves in the process.

The comedic yet thrilling series pits trolls, werewolves, wizards and other improbable heroes against an evil plot to resurrect a great dragon which would lead to the destruction of life as they know it.

The Watch UK release date

The Watch will be available to watch on iPlayer from Thursday, 1 July 2021 with all episodes available to immediately watch.

The eight part series will also be broadcast on BBC Two at a later date.

The show stars Richard Dormer as captain of The City Watch Sam Vimes, Lara Rossi as the last scion of nobility Lady Sybil Ramkin, Adam Hugill as the naïve but heroic Carrot, Marama Corlett as the mysterious Angua and Jo Eaton-Kent as the ingenious forensics expert Cheery. Wendell Pierce will provide the voice for The Watch’s own idiosyncratic depiction of Death.

The cast for the series also includes Samuel Adewunmi (The Last Tree) as Carcer Dun, Bianca Simone Mannie (Homeland) as Wonse, Matt Berry (What We Do In The Shadows) as Wayne, a magical speaking sword, Anna Chancellor (Pennyworth) as Lord Vetinari, James Fleet (Outlander) as The Archchancellor, Ingrid Oliver (Doctor Who) as Doctor Cruces, Ruth Madeley (Years and Years) as Throat, Paul Kaye (After Life) as Inigo Skimmer and Hakeem Kae-Kazim (Dynasty) as Captain John Keel.

Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisition, BBC, said: "The Watch may have a dystopian setting but it is a really fun, energetic and enjoyable watch – full of thrills, humour and memorable characters."

Simon Allen, Lead Writer and Executive Producer, added: "We had so much fun making this weird, wild ride of show with such an exceptional cast and dedicated crew. We can’t wait for UK audiences to join our adorable gang on their adventures!"

Picture shows: Constable Cheery (JO-EATON KENT), Corporal Angua (MARAMA CORLETT), Lady Sybil Ramkin (LARA ROSSI), Captain Sam Vimes (RICHARD DORMER), Sergeant Detritus, Constable Carrot (ADAM HUGILL)