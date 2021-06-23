Sexy Beasts: Dating show returns with brand new series on Netflix

Netflix has unveiled a first look at its new series of unique dating show Sexy Beasts.

Sexy Beasts takes looks completely out of the equation using fantastical, cutting edge prosthetics to transform the daters - giving them a chance to find love purely based on personality.

Advertisements

The show previously aired in the UK on BBC Three back in 2014 and is now being rebooted by Netflix.

A brand new season will start with the first six episodes, streaming from 21 July at 8AM UK time.

For now you can watch a first trailer below...

Catastrophe’s Rob Delaney will narrate the show, with a further six episodes set to drop later in the year.

Simon Welton, creator and executive producer for Lion TV, said: "Making Sexy Beasts for Netflix has been an incredibly exciting process.

Advertisements

"With an international cast featuring some truly brilliant characters, a host of prosthetics which look extraordinary in 4K and with Rob Delaney narrating, the viewers are in for a real treat.

"I hope the show puts a smile on peoples’ faces as they play along to discover who’ll fall in love with who, and what our cast all really look like."