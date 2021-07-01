What's new on Disney+ in July: New TV shows and movies to stream

A new month means new content on Disney+ - here's a round up of all the new shows and movies dropping in July.

A whole host of new series and films will be streaming across Disney+ on Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star, including exclusive Disney+ and Star Originals.

As well as brand new shows and movies, Fridays will also bring brand new episodes of ongoing seasons of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Love, Victor, Rebel, Grown-ish, Star Wars: The Bad Batch and The Mysterious Benedict Society throughout the month.

Here's some of the highlights joining the platform in July...

Monsters At Work - 7 July

Monsters At Work takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley’s discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams.

Monsters At Work. Picture: Disney

It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated, and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in. After Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT), he must work alongside a misfit bunch of mechanics while setting his sights on becoming a Jokester.

The series begins streaming on 7 July with new episodes dropping weekly.

Black Widow - 9 July (Premier Access)

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Black Widow will be available on Disney+ from 9 July with premiere access and in cinemas from 9th July

War Of The Worlds season 2 - 16 July

Set in contemporary France and Britain, this Anglo-French reimagining of H. G. Wells’ classic follows pockets of survivors forced to team up after an apocalyptic extra-terrestrial strike all but wipes out mankind. Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern.

War Of The Worlds season 2 begins streaming on 16 July with new episodes then dropping weekly.

War Of The Worlds: Season 2 first look

Jungle Cruise (Premier Access) - 30 July

Join fan favourites Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on Disney’s Jungle Cruise, a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton.

Jungle Cruise will be available with Premier Access on Disney+ and in cinemas from 30 July.

Turner & Hooch - 21 July

When an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the dog he didn’t want may be the partner he needs. Turner & Hooch stars Josh Peck as Scott Turner, son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1989 film of the same name. Episode 1 drops 21 July with new instalments following weekly.

The Walking Dead seasons 1 to 10 - 2 July

All ten seasons of action-packed drama The Walking Dead arrive on Star on Disney+ this month. It follows a group of survivors, led by former police officer Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), struggling to survive after a zombie apocalypse. As the world overrun by the dead takes its toll, their interpersonal conflicts present a greater danger to their survival than the walkers that roam the country, in this fan-favourite series. All ten seasons are streaming from 2 July with season 11 following in August.

What's new on Disney+ in July

Here's a full recap of new movies and series coming to Disney+ in July!

2 JULY

Pompeii: Secrets of the Dead

Car S.O.S S8

Air Crash Investigation S12

Muppet Babies E36-41

The Walking Dead S1-10

The Golden Girls S1-7

Alita: Battle Angel (2019)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Chronicle (2012)

All About Steve (2009)

Baptiste S1

7 JULY

Monsters At Work E1

Marvel Studios Legends - Black Widow

Giganotosaurus S2 E1-10

American Dad! S17 E1

9 JULY

Black Widow (with Premier Access)

Miraculous World: Shanghai

Dino Ranch E6-10

The Empty Man (2020)

Crazy Heart (2009)

Wilson (2017)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) National Treasure (2004)

Kiri S1 (2018)

9-1-1: Lone Star S1

14 JULY

Race to the Centre of the Earth S1

16 JULY

T.O.T.S S2

Expedition Everest

Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle

Shark vs. Surfer

Shark vs. Tuna

Shark vs. Whale

Sharkatraz

Sharkcano

Sharks vs. Dolphin: Blood Battle

What The Shark?

War of the Worlds S2 E1

Breakthrough (2019)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

Mission to Mars (2000)

Flight of the Phoenix (2004)

21 JULY

Turner and Hooch E1

Behind the Attraction E1-10

Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (10 Shorts) Marvel Studios Assembled - The Making of Loki

Jungle Cruise is available on Disney+ with Premier Access on 30 July

23 JULY

Playing With Sharks

Stuntman

When Sharks Attack S6

Genoa Bridge Disaster

Chariots of Fire (1981)

Tolkien (2019)

The Guardian (2006)

Good Trouble S1-2

28 JULY

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life E1

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Batch 2 (E11-12) Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts E1-4

Amphibia S2

Last Man Standing S1-8

Last Man Standing S9 E1

White House Farm

30 JULY

Jungle Cruise (with Premier Access)

Viking Warrior Women

Secrets of the Viking Sword

Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised)

Hot Shots! (1991)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)