Too Hot To Handle is back for season 2 and a first trailer has dropped.

First debuting last year, Too Hot To Handle is the world's hottest no dating dating show.

The show returns for 2021 with a new line up of ten sexy singletons - together with the show's host, virtual assistant Lana.

With a $100,000 (£80,000) cash prize on offer, all everyone needs to do is keep their hands off one another.

Anyone who dares to break the rules of no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind will see the prize money and face elimination.

Will they form meaningful connections? Or will they drain the prize-fund dry?

Season 2 of Too Hot To Handle has ten episodes with the first four released on Netflix on 23 June at 8AM UK time. The remaining six episodes will follow a week later on 30 June.

The Too Hot To Handle season 2 cast was previously revealed ahead of its debut on Netflix.

British singletons taking part include 24-year-old model and personal trainer Cam and 27-year-old model Emily.

They're joined by 24-year-old model Carly from Toronto, Canada, 24-year-old athlete Chase from Arizona, USA, 26-year-old model and bartender Kayla from Florida, USA and 28-year-old lawyer Larissa from Auckland, NZ.

Completing the cast are 26-year-old model and influencer Marvin from France, 28-year-old model Melinda from NY, USA, 27-year-old former stripper Nathan from Texas, USA and 21-year-old personal trainer Peter from NY, USA.

Too Hot To Handle season 2 is streaming on Netflix from 23 June. Season 1 is streaming online now here.