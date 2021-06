Too Hot To Handle 2021 cast Instagram, TikTok, Twitter & Snapchat usernames

Too Hot To Handle season 2 has dropped on Netflix - here's where to follow the cast on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter & more!

Returning with ten new sexy singletons, Too Hot To Handle is the world's hottest no dating dating show.

With a $100k (£80k) cash prize up for grabs, anyone who dares to break the rules of no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind will see money drop and face elimination.

Season 2 of Too Hot To Handle has ten episodes with the first four released on Netflix on 23 June. The remaining six episodes will follow a week later on 30 June.

For now, meet the cast and their socials below!

Too Hot To Handle 2021 cast social media usernames

Cam - 24-year-old Model and Personal Trainer from Wales, UK.

Instagram username: @camholmess

TikTok username: @camholmess

Twitter username: @_camholmes

Snapchat username: @cammholmes

Carly - 24-year-old Model from Toronto, Canada.

Instagram username: @carlylawrence_

TikTok username: @carlylawrence6

Twitter username: @carlylawrence_

Chase - 24-year-old Athlete from Arizona, USA.

Instagram username: @chasedemoor

TikTok username: @chasedemoor

Twitter username: @chasedemoor

Snapchat username: @hbk_chase

Emily Miller - 27-year-old Model from UK.

Instagram username: @emilyfayemillerr

TikTok username: @emilyfayemiller

Twitter username: @EmilyFayeMiller

Kayla- 26-year-old from Model and Bartender Florida, USA.

Instagram username: @kaylajean.official

Larissa - 28-year-old Lawyer from Auckland, NZ.

Instagram username: @larissa_trownson

Marvin Anthony - 26-year-old Model and Influencer from France.

Instagram username: @marvin.anthony_

TikTok username: @marvin.anthony_

Snapchat username: @marvinanthony95

Melinda - 28-year-old Model from NY, USA.

Instagram username: @melinda_melrose

Nathan - 27-year-old former stripper from Texas, USA.

Instagram username: @nathankwebb

Peter - 21-year-old personal trainer from NY, USA.

Instagram username: @petervigilante

TikTok username: @peter_vigilante

Twitter username: @petevigilante

Snapchat username: @petevigi

Too Hot To Handle is streaming on Netflix from 23 June.