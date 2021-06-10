All episodes of The Golden Girls to stream on Disney+ in the UK from July

Hit sitcom The Golden Girls is to stream on Star on Disney+ in the UK from July.

All 180 episodes of the hit show, which first aired between 1985 and 1992, will be made available to stream from 2 July 2021.

The series follows four previously married women who live together in Miami, sharing their various experiences together and enjoying themselves despite hard times.

Almost 30 years after the series finale aired with record tune-in numbers, the multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, American Comedy, DGA and WGA Award-winning show remains an iconic classic to this day.

The all-star cast of Beatrice Arthur (Dorothy), Rue McClanahan (Blanche), Betty White (Rose) and Estelle Getty (Sophia) each won a Primetime Emmy for their performance in the funny yet poignant comedy, which highlights the importance of friendship.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, as well as the new general entertainment content brand Star which includes everything from Scrubs to Family Guy.

You can sign up for Disney+ UK here, currently priced at £7.99 a month of £79.90 a year.

Picture: Courtesy of Disney