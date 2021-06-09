Loki cast revealed for season one of Disney+ series

Loki has arrived on Disney+ - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

Marvel Studios' Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Advertisements

Loki - the imperious God of Mischief - who, after absconding with the Tesseract, is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority).

Loki 2021 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of season 1 of Loki:

Tom Hiddleston plays Loki

Owen Wilson plays Mobius M. Mobius

Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays Ravonna Lexus Renslayer

Wunmi Mosaku plays Hunter B-15.

Sasha Lane plays Hunter C-20

Tara Strong plays Miss Minutes

Further cast includes Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Erika Coleman and Eugene Cordero.

Watch Loki online

The first season of Loki consists of six episodes which will debut on Disney+ in the UK on Wednesday, 9 June, 2021.

New episodes will drop weekly on Wednesdays with new instalments typically streaming from 8AM UK time.

You can sign up for Disney+ UK here, currently priced at £7.99 a month of £79.90 a year.

Other Marvel Studios' series currently streaming include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision.

Advertisements

A special behind the series look at Loki will also be streaming later this year as part of Marvel Studios: Assembled.

Meanwhile next month (9 July) will see Marvel’s long-awaited Black Widow launch Disney+ with Premier Access as well as in cinemas.