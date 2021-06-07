War of the Worlds season 2 UK release date confirmed for Disney+

Season two of War of the Worlds is to be released in the UK on Star on Disney+ this summer.

The hit drama, written and created by BAFTA Award-winner Howard Overman (Misfits, Crazyhead, Merlin), first aired in 2020 on Fox in the UK.

Advertisements

Season two will begin streaming on Star on Disney+ on Friday, 16 July.

New titles typically premiere in the UK at 8AM.

Set in France and the UK, the critically-acclaimed, modern-day retelling of H.G. Wells’ classic novel has an ensemble cast, including Golden Globe winner and Emmy and Tony award nominated actor Gabriel Byrne (In Treatment), and Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award winner, Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People).

They're joined by Léa Drucker, Natasha Little, Stéphane Caillard, Adel Bencherif, Ty Tennant, Stephen Campbell Moore, Bayo Gbadamosi, Aaron Heffernan and Emilie de Preissac.

In the first season of War of the Worlds, an alien attack all but wiped out mankind, with just a handful of humans fighting to survive. And no one felt more rocked by the invasion than Emily (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who discovered she may have her own strange personal connection to the aliens.

The second season of War of the Worlds sees the characters left reeling by the possibility that the invaders could be human. A tense fight to take back the planet awaits them. For some, the sheer desperation to survive will lead them to contemplate sacrificing one of their own...

Howard Overman commented: “It was always my intention in the first series of War of the Worlds that the intricacies of human relationships would be at its heart.

Advertisements

"Watching these complex characters brought to life by such a fantastic cast of actors was a joy, and it’s been a thrill returning to their stories for series two.”

Pictured: Daisy Edgar-Jones as EMILY in War of the Worlds, season 2.