Pam & Tommy starring Lily James, Kardashians' new series and more coming to Disney+ in the UK

Disney+ has announced a host of new shows coming to its streaming service over the next year.

Star on Disney+ will be home to a range of new series in the UK with over 20 titles coming throughout the rest of 2021 and into 2022.

They include the Kardashians' new series which is expected to begin later this year after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians finale.

Coming to Star on Disney+ in autumn 2021 is Only Murders in the Building (pictured above), starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. The comedy centres on three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and who suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a murder occurs in their NYC apartment building, the trio is forced to work together to investigate the truth.

Making its debut in 2022 will be Pam & Tommy, the upcoming American biographical drama is the outrageous untold story of the world’s first viral video – the sex tape of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and actress Pamela Anderson played by Sebastian Stan and Lily James.

(L-R): Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), Elora Danan Postoak (Devery Jacobs), Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Cheese (Lane Factor) in Reservation Dogs

There's also new limited series Dopesick, which takes viewers to the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, and Immigrant, the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (played by Kumail Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales.

Further shows launching on Star on Disney+ later in 2021 are FX titles American Horror Stories, Reservation Dogs, Y: The Last Man, and an Untitled BJ Novak project.

Joining them will be Welcome to Wrexham, a docuseries tracking the dreams and people of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars (Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds) take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling football club. The ten-episode series will launch in the next twelve months.

Thee Choe Show is a new interview show where renowned artist David Choe paints a portrait - literally and figuratively - of his guests. The four-episode docuseries will be available for streaming on Star on Disney+ in 2021.

Coming to Star on Disney+ in 2022 from FX are two incredibly powerful docuseries: Dear Mama, about the volatile life and legacy of the late hip-hop icon and poet Tupac Shakur, and the Black Panther member mother who raised him and Pistol, based on legendary Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones’ 2018 memoir, Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, which presents a fascinating new perspective on one of rock’s greatest ever stories.

Based on the New York Times bestselling debut novel by Taffy Brodesser-Akner (who will also adapt for the series), Fleishman is in Trouble will offer an unsparing, modern take on life, love and commitment and will also make its debut in 2022, with dates to be confirmed.

The Big Leap: L-R: Kevin Daniels, Mallory Jansen, Scott Foley, Simone Recasner, Raymond Cham Jr., Ser'Darius Blain, Teri Polo, Piper Perabo, Jon Rudnitsky, and guest stars Karen Rodriguez, Adam Kaplan, Anna Grace Barlow and Donnetta Jackson in the BIG LEAP. © 2021 Fox Media LLC. CR: George Burns/FOX.

Meanwhile, from Disney Television Studios, comes The Big Leap, a big-hearted, rowdy dramedy which follows a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining, reality dance show.

Also launching in the next twelve months is Maggie, based on the short film by Tim Curcio, and Queens, which follows four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain their swagger they had as the Nasty Bitches, their ‘90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.

Further titles are drama Our Kind of People, inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s provocative, critically acclaimed book, Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class; and The Wonder Years, a coming-of-age story set in the late 1960s that takes a nostalgic look at a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama through the eyes of imaginative 12-year-old Dean.

Finally, from National Geographic, a number of returning series will launch on Disney+ over the next twelve months after their TV debuts.

These include Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller, Running Wild with Bear Grylls and Wicked Tuna.