Disney+ Cruella release date, cast and trailer - all you need to know!

The new Cruella movie is available now on Disney+ - here's all you need to know.

The all-new live-action feature film from Disney is available to stream online, as well as being released in cinemas.

You can stream Cruella on Disney+ with Premier Access from 28 May in the UK. Premier Access is a £19.99 one-off fee to watch the movie first as many times as you like.

Alternatively, you can wait until the movie becomes available to all Disney+ subscribers on 27 August 2021 in the UK.

The new movie follows the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil.

The film, set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs.

A teaser shares: "She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets.

"One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, but their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella."

The film stars Emma Stone in the title role with Emma Thompson as Baroness von Hellman.

Joel Fry plays Jasper Badun, Paul Walter Hauser plays Horace Badun, Emily Beecham plays Catherine and Kirby Howell-Baptiste plays Anita "Tattletale" Darling.

Completing the cast are Mark Strong, John McCrea, Kayvan Novak as Roger, Jamie Demetriou as Gerald and Andrew Leung as Jeffrey.

