What's new on Disney+ in June: New TV shows and movies to stream

A new month means new content on Disney+ - here's a round up of all the new shows and movies dropping in June.

A whole host of new series and films will be streaming across Disney+ on Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star, including exclusive Disney+ and Star Originals.

As well as brand new shows and movies, Fridays will also bring brand new episodes of ongoing seasons of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Big Shot, Rebel, Grown-ish and Star Wars: The Bad Batch throughout the month.

Here's some of the highlights joining the platform in June...

Loki - 9 June

Featuring the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer. The first episode drops 9 June with new episodes streaming Wednesdays.

Raya and the Last Dragon - 4 June

Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. However, when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned, and it’s up to a lone warrior to track down the last dragon and stop the Druun for good. Streaming to all Disney+ subscribers from 4 June.

Luca - 18 June

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s original feature film Luca is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

Genius: Aretha - Disney+ Original - 4 June

The first-ever, scripted miniseries on the life of the legendary singer stars Grammy-, Tony- and Emmy Award-winning and double-Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin. This anthology series explores Aretha’s musical genius, incomparable career, and the immeasurable impact and lasting influence she has had around the world. The first two episodes drop on 4 June with two new episodes streaming each Friday.

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Disney+ Original - 25 June

After winning a scholarship competition, four gifted orphans are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency. Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance must infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to discover the truth behind the crisis. When the headmaster, the sophisticated Dr. Curtain, appears to be behind this worldwide panic, the kids of The Mysterious Benedict Society must devise a plan to defeat him.

What's new on Disney+ in June

Here's a full recap of new movies and series coming to Disney+ in June!

4 JUNE

Raya and the Last Dragon - available to all Disney+ subscribers

Genius: Aretha E1-2 - Disney+ Original

Us Again (short) - Disney+ Original

Marvel Studio Legends E8-9 Loki and The Tesseract - Disney+ Original

Doc McStuffins S5 E1-14

The Americans S1-6

The Full Monty (1997)

Air Force One (1997)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

9 JUNE

Loki E1 - Disney+ Original

11 JUNE

Zenimation S2 E1-9 - Disney+ Original

The Long Road Home E1-8

Heroes of the Long Road Home with Martha Raddatz

Africa’s Hidden Wonders E1-3

The Gloaming S1 E1 - Star Original

Calendar Girls (2003)

End of Days (1999)

The Counselor (2013)

Body of Proof S1-3

18 JUNE

Luca - Disney+ Original Movie

Bunk’d S5 E1-9

Giganotosaurus S2 E1-10

Kingdom of the Mummies S1

Ancient X-Files S2 E1-13

Star Wars: Droids S1-2

Love, Victor S2 E1 - Star Original

Star S1-3

Hide and Seek (2005)

Hitman (2007)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

An Innocent Man (1989)

25 JUNE

Wolfgang - Disney+ Original

The Mysterious Benedict Society S1 E1 - Disney+ Original

Air Crash Investigation S5, 7, 8, 10, 11, 13-19

PJ Masks S4 - final 10 episodes

Pride - Star Original

Coyote Ugly (2000)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Baptiste S1