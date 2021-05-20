All seasons of The Walking Dead coming to Disney+ this summer

All seasons of The Walking Dead will be streaming on Disney+ from July.

The current ten seasons will debut from 2 July with season 11 premiering in August.

A cultural phenomenon, The Walking Dead is an action-packed drama, based on the comic books written by Robert Kirkman. It follows a group of survivors, led by former police officer Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), struggling to survive after a zombie apocalypse.

As the world overrun by the dead takes its toll, their interpersonal conflicts present a greater danger to their survival than the walkers that roam the country. This global smash-hit has built up a legion of fans across the world.

Season 11 will premiere on Monday 23 August on Star on Disney+ and has been confirmed as the final season of the series. Viewers will be able to see how this epic story concludes, exclusively on Disney+ in the UK.

Also coming to the platform is hit sci-fi drama War of the Worlds. Inspired by the classic novel by H.G Wells, season 1 will be available to stream on 28 May, ahead of the season 2 premiere landing this July.

Set in present-day Europe, War of the Worlds is a multi-faceted series, written and created by BAFTA award winner Howard Overman (Misfits, Crazyhead, Merlin) of Urban Myth Films. As an alien attack all but wipes out mankind, pockets of humanity are left in a deserted world. This fresh interpretation has an ensemble cast, including award-winning actors Gabriel Byrne (In Treatment) and Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People).

The two shows form part of the Star brand on Disney+ which also includes The Orville (from September), Bones, Atlanta, American Dad! and Family Guy.