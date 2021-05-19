Angels Of The North series 3 coming to BBC Three bigger than ever

Angels Of The North is returning for a third series and this time its bigger than ever.

The BBC Three series follows the hair experts at Gateshead’s Longlox salon, watching them work, play and work some more.

The third series is expanding with viewers now getting to meet the stylists’ friends and boyfriends who are part of other successful businesses in the region.

It includes a tattoo studio in Newcastle city centre which is booming thanks to the high standards of its young boss, and a Jarrow boxing gym run by a personal trainer with a passion for helping young people punch their way to the top.

The BBC tease: "The aim of the expanded series is to provide a snapshot of life in the North East for a group of ambitious, talented and determined young people, and capture what it takes for them to make their family businesses succeed - all while having fun along the way.

"They have big personalities, plenty of Geordie charm, and the ambition to be the best at what they do."

Series 3 of Angels Of The North will premiere on BBC iPlayer as an eight-part boxset later this year.

We'll be reunited with Longlox salon's boss Sammyjo Pearson who leads a team of top stylists all aged in their late teens and early 20s. Their aim is to make their salon the most Instagrammable in the North East.

Joining Longlox as a focus for this series is Pure Ink Studios, run by Shane Guttridge, who has been a friend of Sammyjo since the pair were children. Keeping it in the family, Shane runs three tattoo studios in Newcastle with his dad, while his sister is training to be a piercer.

Also featuring in the new series is the Bilton Hall ABC Boxing club in Jarrow. Among the young boxers is the boyfriend of one of the stylists at Longlox salon. Ewan is in a relationship with hair extensionist Kallie.

Ewan is hoping to turn pro and is being coached by Callum Larson. Callum is a personal trainer and the third generation of his family to train boxing talent at Bilton Hall.

Rachel Ashdown, Entertainment Commissioner for BBC Three, said: “Angels Of The North has been a massive success for the last two series so we’re really happy to be developing and expanding its scope and scale.

"We’re growing the Angels Of The North universe; bringing in more people who are connected to the salon to offer a real snapshot of life in the North East for ambitious young people. The series is fun, relatable and full of brilliant personalities and surprising stories.”

Aisling O’Connor, Head of TV Commissioning for BBC England, added: “The BBC has been clear, we want to better reflect audiences across the country. This series captures the lives of these brilliant young people who live, work and party in the North East.

"It’s a side to the region we don’t see enough in the media so I’m really pleased we’ve been able to work with BBC Three to grow this great series.”