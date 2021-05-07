Stranger Things season 4 first trailer as Netflix hit returns

Netflix has revealed a first trailer for Stranger Things 4 as its hit series returns.

The show, which first debuted in 2016, will be streaming a fourth season soon.

While a release date for season 4 of Stranger Things is still to be announced, Netflix have dropped a first teaser trailer which you can watch below.

As for what to expect from season 4, it was previously confirmed - spoiler alert! - that the new episodes would see the return of Chief Jim Hopper (played by David Harbour).

Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer teased fans: "We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper!

"Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human... and other."

They added: "Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything...

"Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American."

Alongside David Harbour, the cast for season 4 will see Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, and Brett Gelman. They'll be joined by Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco and Joseph Quinn.

Stranger Things 4 will have eight episodes with a release date to be confirmed.

For now you can catch up on the first three series on Netflix UK here.

Set in the 1980s, the hit supernatural sci-fi series first debuted in the streaming service in 2016. Going on to win countless awards and acclaim, the third season dropped back in 2019.