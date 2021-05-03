Disney+ to celebrate May the 4th with Star Wars: The Bad Batch series premiere

Disney+ will celebrate May the 4th - aka Star Wars Day - with a range of brand new content.

Tuesday, 4 May will see the release of a brand-new original Star Wars series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch; a first-of-its-kind Star Wars-themed short from The Simpsons; and multiple themed cinematic experiences in celebration of a galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War.

Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army -- each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

Meanwhile in The Force Awakens From Its Nap, Maggie is on an epic quest for her stolen pacifier. Her adventure brings her face-to-face with young Padawans, Sith Lords, familiar droids, Rebel scum, and an ultimate battle against the dark side, in this original short celebrating the Star Wars galaxy.

Also premiering on 4 May will be Star Wars Biomes, a virtual vacation to some of the Star Wars films’ most iconic and beloved locations; and Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs which gets up-close-and-personal with two of the Star Wars films’ most iconic and beloved ships.

Additionally, to celebrate the creativity and artistry of the Star Wars community, Lucasfilm and Disney+ have commissioned original artwork to take over the service for several days – a first for the platform.

A global group of artists and Star Wars fans have created illustrations representing an assortment of Star Wars movies and original series, bringing them to life in their own unique styles. The artwork will be featured on the service until May 9 and will also be available for purchase through Amazon.

The new series, short, and artwork will be available on Disney+ in the UK beginning 4 May, 2021 at 12AM BST.