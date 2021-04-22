BBC Three has announced a brand new competition series showcasing tractor-driving talent.

Provisionally titled The Fast And The Farmer(ish), the seven part series pits teams of petrol heads and their ‘souped up’ tractors against each other.

They will face a number of entertaining and imaginative challenges that puts their driving skill and vehicle power to the test.

Across the series, teams from Wales, England, Northern Ireland and Scotland will compete via heats, semis and a grand final, with the winner claiming overall bragging rights for their nation.

Produced by Alleycats, the show was commissioned by BBC Three as part of their partnership with BBC Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland Screen.

Fiona Campbell, Controller, BBC Three, says: “The quality of ideas from the Northern Ireland sector has been astonishing and deciding which idea we took to series was not easy. It’s exactly why this collaborative partnership exists and we’re really excited about The Fast And The Farmer(ish) and what it will bring to BBC Three."

Eddie Doyle, Head of Content Commissioning, BBC Northern Ireland, added: “Alleycats have a done an amazing job with The Fast And The Farmer(ish), showing how rural competitiveness can be converted into high-octane entertainment, that fits perfectly with BBC Three’s core brand."

Richard Williams, Chief Executive of Northern Ireland Screen, commented: “We’re delighted to continue working with BBC Northern Ireland and BBC Three on this initiative. Our local indies are bursting with talent and great ideas and it is wonderful to see such a wide range of new formats coming through.

"We offer our huge congratulations to Alleycats and look forward to seeing The Fast And The Farmer(ish) when it hits our screens."