Disney+ reveals three UK original series in the works

Disney+ has unveiled a trio of shows for its Disney and Star brands.

The Ballad of Renegade Nell is a swashbuckling Disney adventure series set in the 18th century, written by the multi-BAFTA Award-winning writer Sally Wainwright (Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley) and produced by Lookout Point (Gentleman Jack, A Suitable Boy).

A teaser shares: "When she's framed for murder, Nell Jackson is forced into a life of highway robbery, along with her two orphaned sisters Roxanne and George. Aided by a plucky little spirit called Billy Blind, Nell realises that fate has put her on the wrong side of the law for a reason, a reason much bigger than she could've ever imagined, a reason that goes right up to Queen Anne and beyond, to the struggle for power raging across the battlefields of Europe."

Culprits is dark and funny heist series from acclaimed film-maker J Blakeson (I Care A Lot, The Disappearance of Alice Creed) for Star. Culprits follows what happens after a heist, when the crew have gone their separate ways, but are being targeted by a killer one-by-one.

Extraordinary is a Star Original comedy series from new talent Emma Moran that follows Jen, a young, self-aware woman who lives in a world where everyone has a superpower… except her. A teaser describes the show as a "fresh, innovative comedy about being young and finding your feet in a confusing world, when all you’ll ever be is ‘ordinary’. Extraordinary is a celebration of the anti-superhero, giving people permission to embrace their general okay-ness."

Alongside the three scripted series is unscripted title Save Our Squad. The factual entertainment series sees sporting icon David Beckham going back to his roots to mentor a struggling young grassroots team. The

Liam Keelan, Vice President Original Content, commented: “These three outstanding titles represent exactly where we want to be with our commissioning strategy for Disney and Star – projects of scale, originality and with top talent attached. This is just the beginning of a concerted push to bring the best ideas and storytellers to the service, appealing to audiences both here in the UK and across the globe.”

Johanna Devereaux, Director of Scripted, added: “It is a pleasure and a privilege to be working with these exceptional writers and producers. The Walt Disney Company is deeply committed to supporting diverse, ambitious storytelling from renowned creators and brand new voices, and we are thrilled to welcome Sally, J, Emma, and their outstanding producing teams to Disney+.”