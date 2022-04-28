Glow Up 2022 release date for series four on BBC Three

Glow Up host (centre) and judges. Dominic Skinner, Maya Jama, Val Garland - (C) BBC - Photographer: David Ellis

Glow Up season 4 is on its way to BBC Three BBC iPlayer for 2022.

The new series will see Maya Jama return to present as ten new make-up artists compete.

Advertisements

They'll be tested in varied professional assignments, from TV to theatre, fashion to front covers and on-line beauty campaigns.

Glow Up 2022 air date

The release date for Glow Up 2022 has been confirmed for Wednesday, 11 May on BBC Three and iPlayer.

New episodes will air weekly from 8PM.

Meanwhile, the first three series of Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make Up Star are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

The new series will welcome back industry icons Val Garland and Dominic Skinner as series judges, on hand to whittle ten budding Make Up Artists (MUAs) one by one, before discovering Britain’s Next Make Up Star.

Joining the pair will be a host of special guest judges throughout the series.

Advertisements

Ten new contestants have signed up, each week facing a real-world Professional Assignment, as well as a themed Creative Brief at Glow Up HQ.

The two MUAs who fail to impress judges Val and Dominic then enter the elimination Face Off round where one will be sent packing and heads home.

The last MUA left standing wins a contract assisting some of the world’s top make up artists and is crowned Britain’s Next Make Up Star.

In episode one, the MUA class of 2022 are tasked with their first Professional Assignment, a social media campaign for a sport and fitness brand. Guest judge Ivy Weir-Ikpeme, the company’s styling manager, challenges the MUAs to produce a gym-friendly, natural make-up look for their diverse customer base.

Advertisements

The first creative brief sees the MUAs asked to produce a look on themselves based on their hidden strength before two contestants face elimination.

Outside the UK, the show is available to stream on Netflix.