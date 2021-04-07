NOW is giving Bridget Jones fans the chance to re-live her full blown mini-break

Streaming service NOW is giving Bridget Jones fans the chance to re-live the character's iconic ‘full blown mini-break’.

According to Bridget Jones, when a boyfriend commits to a “full-blown mini-break.. it’s a sign of true love!”.

Celebrating 20 years since Bridget Jones’s Diary premiered in UK cinemas, NOW is giving fans the opportunity to book a stay in the actual suite where Bridget and Daniel enjoyed their romantic and hilarious getaway.

As well as staying in the suite and grounds at Stoke Park Hotel where the film was shot, NOW has added a host of Bridget touches to its “full blown mini-break” package, offering fans a soft-top Mercedes convertible to take for a spin, complimentary Chardonnay and ice-cream (not to be enjoyed “all by yourself”), bunny ears and of course some “absolutely enormous” pants.

News of the themed stays comes after new research reveals that almost three-quarters (73%) of Brits can’t wait to book a break away and spend quality time with their partner, after lockdown had impacted their relationship.

However you don’t have to be a “smug married couple” to apply, any Bridget fans that want to recite Yeats by the lake or recreate Bridget’s famous windswept look in the passenger seat of a classic convertible can simply apply via ballot at www.bridgetminibreak.nowtv.com.

20 overnight stays for two are available, taking place once government guidelines allow in June and August.

