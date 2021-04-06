Loki Disney+ UK release date, first look trailer and cast

Loki is the new Marvel TV series coming to Disney+ - here's all you need to know.

Marvel Studios' Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

The first season consists of six episodes which will debut on Disney+ in the UK on 11 June, 2021.

For now you can watch a first look trailer below...

Watch Loki - the imperious God of Mischief - who, after absconding with the Tesseract, is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority).

Alongside Tom Hiddleston as Loki, the cast features Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15.

Further cast includes Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, and Erika Coleman.

