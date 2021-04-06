Bridgerton is coming back for season 2- here's all we know so far.

Bridgerton launched its first season on Christmas Day 2020 and became an instant hit.

The series is based on Julia Quinn's best-selling novels, following the competitive world of Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

Bridgerton season 2 release date

Season 2 was confirmed in January 2021.

A release date has yet to be announced but all going well we could see see it back for Christmas at the end of the year.

Bridgerton season 2 cast

Season 2 of Bridgerton is set to focus on Jonathan Bailey's character Anthony Bridgerton which means we'll be saying goodbye to Regé-Jean Page's character Simon Bassett.

Phoebe Dynevor will be back as Daphne while a range of new faces will join the cast.

Sex Education's Simone Ashley will join for season 2, playing Kate Sharma. Netflix teased: "Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools – Anthony Bridgerton very much included."

Further casting for season 2 includes Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma, Kate’s younger sister and Shelley Conn as Mary Sharma, Kate’s mother.

Calam Lynch will play Theo Sharpe and Rupert Young will play Jack.

Picture: NICK BRIGGS/NETFLIX © 2020

