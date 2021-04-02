Regé-Jean Page won't be back for Bridgerton season 2 on Netflix

Regé-Jean Page won't reprise his character of Simon Bassett on Season 2 of Bridgerton, Netflix has announced.

Regé-Jean starred opposite Phoebe Dynevor in the breakout Netflix hit.

Season 2 of Bridgerton was confirmed earlier this year but while Phoebe will be back as Daphne we won't be seeing any more of Regé-Jean as Simon.

In a social media post, the official Bridgerton accounts shared a message which read: "Dearest readers,

"While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find a Viscountness, we bid adieu to Rege-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings.

"We'll miss Simon's presence on screen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.

"Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer - more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear."

Some fans of the show weren't too happy with the news, with one tweeting: "Well, not sure what the point of watching this now. We all know that Simon was the reason why most of us were watching this :/"

Another asked: "Wait but what’s the point of watching the show then?"

And a third hoped: "this has to be april fools... right?"

It was previously confirmed that season 2 would follow Daphne's brother Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey.

Simone Ashley will join the cast of Netflix's Bridgerton for season 2.

The actress, who currently appears as Olivia on Netflix's Sex Education, will play Kate Sharma in the new episodes.

Netflix teased previously: "Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools – Anthony Bridgerton very much included."

A release date for season 2 of Bridgerton is to be confirmed.

From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling novels of the same name.

You can stream season one of Bridgerton on Netflix here

Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

