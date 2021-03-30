Wrecked: BBC Three announces new comedy horror series

BBC Three is to get Wrecked with a new comedy horror series.

Six-part series Wrecked is a new thrilling comedy horror from Euston Films (The Sister, Dublin Murders) and up-and-coming writer Ryan J. Brown.

A teaser shares: "Wrecked is a tense thriller, mixing comedy with a slice of slasher, set aboard a mega cruise ship. This luxury liner has everything - glamorous entertainers making guest dreams come true? Check. Vague, unsettling sense of menace? Check. Young, exhausted workers turning up dead or missing? Check.

"The series follows nineteen-year-old new recruit, Jamie, as he joins the crew in search of his missing sister. She was working aboard the same vessel on a previous tour and never made it home.

"Jamie is initiated into cruise life and gets a crash course on the teen tribes within the staff: the theatre kids, the drop-outs, the low-paid workers from developing nations.

"For this overworked and underpaid crew, life below deck is an odyssey of partying and excess… and they remain oblivious to the bloodthirsty murders taking place on board. Jamie is forced to turn detective and uncover the sinister truth that runs as wide and deep as the ocean he’s trapped on."

Ryan J. Brown said today: “I’m incredibly excited to be setting sail with the BBC and Euston Films. In Wrecked, the kills are brutal, the laughs are loud, and the heartfelt moments land with real candour.

"I wanted to create a piece of genre entertainment that had the savvy teen sharpness of 'Scream', the unsettling atmosphere of ‘The Shining’ and the strange upstairs, downstairs mythology of ‘Cabin in the Woods’.

"At its core, Wrecked is a tense coming-of-age story about a lost, gay kid from Sheffield propelled into uncharted waters of escalating paranoia and self-discovery”."

Executive producer Noemi Spanos added: "We’re thrilled to introduce Ryan’s wildly distinctive voice to the BBC Three audience.

"His blend of comedy, horror and coming of age storytelling has had us laughing, crying and terrified in equal measures throughout the development process and we can’t wait to realise Ryan’s unique vision and tone on screen."

Wrecked will film in Northern Ireland later in the year with casting and a release date to follow.