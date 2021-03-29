Disney+ Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi announces cast

Disney+ has unveiled the cast for its new Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is 'a special event series' which will star Ewan McGregor as the iconic Jedi Master.

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

The series also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is directed by Deborah Chow, director of two critically acclaimed episodes of The Mandalorian, Season 1.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will be available exclusively on Disney+ with a release date to be confirmed.

Filming on the series will begin in April.